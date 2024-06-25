Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 107,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 112,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $576.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Anterix by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Anterix by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

