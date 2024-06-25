Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.67 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.