Arbitrum Price Up 7.4% This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $266.97 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.82652508 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 933 active market(s) with $307,978,495.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.