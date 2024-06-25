ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Trading 30% Higher

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

