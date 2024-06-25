ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Trading 30% Higher

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Group Worldwide
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.