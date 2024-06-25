Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
