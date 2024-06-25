Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. 19,896,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

