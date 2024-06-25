Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 66,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.