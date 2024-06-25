ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 591,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
