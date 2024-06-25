ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 591,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

