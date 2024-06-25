Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after buying an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after buying an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,493,000 after buying an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 484,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.19. 981,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,457. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $266.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.08 and a 200-day moving average of $242.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

