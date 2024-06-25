Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 4.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.83. 132,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 740,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,126,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

