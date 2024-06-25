Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

