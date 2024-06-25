Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 605,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,753. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

