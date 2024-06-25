Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 360.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE AER traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. 2,717,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,723. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.