Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,705 shares of company stock worth $1,391,109 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

