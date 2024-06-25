Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LSXMA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,959,314 shares of company stock worth $105,885,782 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

