Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.08. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

