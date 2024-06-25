Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.68. 966,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,677. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.39 and its 200-day moving average is $253.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.