Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 609,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

