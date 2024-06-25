Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. The stock has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

