Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,745 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 531.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in PACCAR by 57.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. 1,949,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $78.58 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

