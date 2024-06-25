Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,170,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.