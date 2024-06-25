Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

Atrion stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $602.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.88.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.