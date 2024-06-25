Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $602.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.88.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
