Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider David Trimboli Acquires 4,000,000 Shares

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA – Get Free Report) insider David Trimboli bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,000.00 ($90,666.67).

Audeara Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Audeara

Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, engages in the development and sale of personalized listening products in Australia and North America. It provides A-02 Bluetooth headphones; A-02 TV bundles; and BT01 wireless transceivers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

