Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 691 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

