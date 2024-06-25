Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,487,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,280. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

