Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

