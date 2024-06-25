AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AZO traded down $47.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2,938.31. The company had a trading volume of 125,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,183. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,894.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,857.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,105.88.

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.