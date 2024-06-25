Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 191,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

