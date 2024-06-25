Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 136,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.