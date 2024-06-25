Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 146,751 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 43,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,174. The company has a market cap of $722.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

