Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

