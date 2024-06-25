Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 20,870,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,155,340. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.