Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $15,498,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,638 shares of company stock worth $115,205,996. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

META traded up $11.69 on Tuesday, reaching $510.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

