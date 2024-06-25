Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $17.79

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $16.94. Bilibili shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1,187,019 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

