BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

