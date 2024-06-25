BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $86.61

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.61, but opened at $84.83. BioNTech shares last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 30,811 shares trading hands.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.22 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

