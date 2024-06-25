Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $55.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Birkenstock Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.