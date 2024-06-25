Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 3.1%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.57 and last traded at $109.44. Approximately 85,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 707,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.