BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 3rd

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

ZEB traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.93. 1,743,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.43. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$29.14 and a 1-year high of C$37.17.

