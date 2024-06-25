BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) is Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,556 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned 0.28% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 74,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

