Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $23.51 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 8.5% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $337.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

