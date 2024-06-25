Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $29.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,010.50. 88,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,065. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,033.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,715.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,608.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

