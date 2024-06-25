Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after buying an additional 481,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,626,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. 1,569,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,784. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

