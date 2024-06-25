Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.87 million, a P/E ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.91 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 519.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

