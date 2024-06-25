Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Symbotic comprises approximately 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 779.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

SYM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 667,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.66 and a beta of 1.93. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

