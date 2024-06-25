Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.14

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €64.14 ($68.97) and last traded at €64.80 ($69.68), with a volume of 206887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €65.64 ($70.58).

Brenntag Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

