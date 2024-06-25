Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 1,037

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037 ($13.15).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 1,310 ($16.62) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 999 ($12.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 893.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 759.18.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

