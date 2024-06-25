Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $158.50

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 25.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

