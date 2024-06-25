Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $25.62 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,853 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.