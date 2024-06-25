Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. 7,102,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

